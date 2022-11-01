Steam Packet sailings cancelled on Wednesday
Tomorrow’s forecast stormy weather has forced the cancellation of the Steam Packet sailings between the Isle of Man and Heysham.
With the Ben-my-Chree undergoing maintenance in Birkenhead, the fast-craft Manannan was already scheduled to undertake the sailings, but these have now been cancelled.
A statement from the ferry operator said: ‘The master has now reviewed the latest weather update with the Met Office and the Nowcasting system and it seems severe stormy weather is indeed coming from midmorning tomorrow (Wednesday, November 2) and throughout the day.
‘Therefore the decision has been taken to cancel the below sailings:
‘Douglas to Heysham at 8.45am.
‘Heysham to Douglas at 2.15pm.
‘Douglas to Heysham at 5.30pm.
‘Heysham to Douglas at 1.30am.
‘For any bookings with drivers/passengers that need to be changed to an alternative sailing please reply to the email before 5pm on Tuesday and we can check driver availability and make the required changes.’
