Steam Packet sailings disrupted
Friday 30th September 2022 6:23 am
The Ben-my-Chree ()
The Steam Packet has altered its sailings to take account of the stormy weather.
Today’s 8.45am Ben-my-Chree service from Douglas to Heysham is leaving at 7.30am instead.
The return service will leave theLancashire port at 1pm instead of 2.15pm. Passengers should arrive no later than 12.15pm.
The 3pm Manannan service to Liverpool could be dirupted or cancelled.
