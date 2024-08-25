This morning's Steam Packet sailings to Liverpool and Heysham have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
The Sunday sailings include the 7:15am Manannan voyage to Liverpool and its 11:45am return to Douglas, as well as the 8:45am Manxman sailing to Heysham and the 2:15pm return.
The next scheduled sailing is the 4:30pm Manannan crossing to Liverpool, however the Steam Packet has warned that this too is at risk of disruption or cancellation depending on weather conditions later on, as well as its return sailinb at 8.30pm.
A decision on this afternoon’s Manannan sailing and return will be made by the Master at 2pm.
Passengers impacted by these cancellations are encouraged to contact the Steam Packet's reservations team after 8am at 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.
Those with a registered account on the ferry operator's website can also amend their bookings online.
For the latest sailing information from the Steam Packet visit: https://www.steam-packet.com/latestsailings