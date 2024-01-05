The Isle of Man Steam Packet has indicated it will withdraw notice letters sent to staff in December.
These notice letters had reportedly informed staff that they would lose their jobs unless they agreed to new terms and conditions as part of a plan to implement a 'live on board' policy for Manxman crew.
An update on the current status of negotiations regarding live aboard practices on its conventional vessels has been issued.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: 'The Company’s representatives met with Manx Industrial Relations Service and Nautilus International on December 28 for an initial mediation meeting.
'Following discussions with officers on board, the Company has agreed to continue to work with all parties on a proposal to resolve what it sees as the outstanding issues.
'As a result of the above the Company has indicated it will withdraw the notice letters sent in December, in exchange for Nautilus agreeing to repudiate industrial action with immediate effect.
'The Company is confident, following recent discussions, that the issue can be resolved at this stage to the benefit of all parties.
'Follow up meetings are scheduled for January 15 and 16. If, after the meeting, there is no agreement the Company will go to arbitration through Manx Industrial Relations Service. '