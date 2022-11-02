Steam Packet urges people to be aware of full picture in wind farm proposals
Isle of Man Steam Packet logo
Subscribe newsletter
It says that they could lead to more cancellations of services.
A consultation, the leaflet for which has been posted to residents’ homes in the island, has started to gather people’s views on two new offshore wind farms being developed by energy companies EnBW and BP in the Irish Sea, called Morecambe and Morgan.
In an advertisement in the Manx Independent, the Steam Packet is urging people to respond to the consultation to ensure they are ‘aware of the overall cumulative picture’ rather than ‘viewing projects in isolation’.
It said: ‘The Steam Packet Company is supportive of sustainability and renewables.
‘However, it does have concerns about the cumulative effect the numerous Irish Sea wind farm projects could have on the viability of the lifeline routes serving our island.’
Its key concerns include the safety of navigation for ships when sailing through the wind farm corridors, the lack of open sea room for navigating in rough weather being likely to increase risk of cancellations, and the consequences of extra sailing distance imposed on lifeline routes, requiring more fuel and leading to greater CO2 emissions.
The wind farms are being developed by Morecambe Offshore Windfarm Limited and Morgan Offshore Windfarm Limited, and together should generate almost two gigawatts of energy.
The Steam Packet has repeatedly expressed its concerns about the impact this will have on its routes.
Last month, a spokesperson for the Mona, a third offshore wind farm, and Morgan projects said: ‘We understand the vital importance of the ferry routes serving the Isle of Man, and we’re committed to developing designs for our Morgan and Mona wind farms that minimise impacts on those links.
‘That’s why we’ve been working with a range of marine stakeholders – including the Steam Packet Company – for over a year. We will continue to collaborate with them to ensure any impacts that are identified can be addressed appropriately.’
To find out more about the consultation, which ends on December 13, go to morecambeandmorgan.com or call 0800 915 2493.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |