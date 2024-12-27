The Steam Packet has warned of disruption to its sailings on Monday and Tuesday next week.
The Ronaldsway Met Office’s shipping forecast is predicting strong winds and gales on both days with the sea state rough, occasionally very rough on New Year’s Eve.
As a result, the days’ scheduled sailings to and from Heysham are all at risk of disruption or cancellation, with a decision being made on whether the first of these goes ahead on Monday morning.
Monday, December 30
Douglas to Heysham 8.45am – To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 7am on Monday morning.
Heysham – Douglas 2.15pm - To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 7am on Monday morning.
Douglas to Heysham 7.45pm – To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 5.30pm on Monday evening.
Tuesday, December 31
Heysham – Douglas 2.15am - To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 5.30pm on Monday evening.
Douglas to Heysham 8.45am – To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 7am on Tuesday morning.
Heysham – Douglas 2.15pm - To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master no later than 7am on Tuesday morning.