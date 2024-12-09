The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company say it’s pulling out all the stops to get services back on track following significant disruptions caused by Storm Darragh over the weekend.
All of Saturday’s Manxman sailings were cancelled due to extreme weather conditions, with wind speeds of over 75mph recorded at Douglas Harbour.
However, as the storm abated, the Manxman resumed operations on Sunday with a sailing to Liverpool, followed by an overnight trip to Heysham.
In a statement issued today (Monday), the Steam Packet highlighted the efforts underway to restore normal service.
‘Due to the exceptional circumstances, we were able to ship more freight trailers from Liverpool than usual, thanks to the cooperation of our colleagues at the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure’, the ferry operator explained.
The Manxman’s large vehicle decks and advanced stability systems have proven vital in these challenging conditions, allowing the ship to carry significant volumes of freight and private vehicles while ensuring passenger comfort in choppy seas.
To further alleviate the backlog, the Ben-my-Chree has been brought into action.
Pre-positioned in Heysham before the storm, the Ben is now running freight-only sailings alongside the Manxman.
While its capacity is less than the newer vessel, the addition of the Ben enables the Manxman to focus on accommodating private vehicles and passengers.
‘As we’re in one of the busiest times of year, where lots of island residents and businesses are waiting on deliveries from the UK, additional resources have been brought into action in order to help clear the backlog of freight as swiftly as possible’, a company spokesperson added.
The weekend was demanding for crews, both at sea and ashore.
Ship crews remained on high alert, managing the effects of wind, tide, and waves even while in port.
Meanwhile, office staff worked tirelessly to adapt schedules, monitor weather forecasts, and communicate with passengers and logistics partners.
‘Safety always comes first, but our job is to be out on the sea keeping the island connected.
‘We’re proud to be the Isle of Man’s lifeline.’ the statement concluded.
With Storm Darragh firmly behind us, all Steam Packet sailings until Friday appear to be running without any risk of disruption or cancellation.