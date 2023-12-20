Steam Packet staff voting in favour of industrial action over an ongoing contract dispute was on the agenda during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting.
Members of the Nautilus International union - who are employed by the Steam Packet - voted for industrial action due to ongoing contract disputes which has seen the company attempt to adopt a ‘live aboard’ policy for its members of staff.
Asked by Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas whether a statement would be made regarding the ongoing dispute, Minister for Treasury Dr Alex Allinson said: ‘Among seafarers, live aboard is the rule rather than the exception.
‘Historically the company has operated live aboard vessels until the introduction of the high-speed craft in the 1990s. All of its vessels had accommodation for crew on board. Living on board is the norm for seafarers globally, especially on international sailings such as from the Isle of Man to the UK and Ireland.
‘The Manxman’s design provides extensive facilities for crew comfort, including specially fitted out cabins, a gym, TV room and access to a private outdoor space.’
The Steam Packet staff also employs members of the RMT union, whose members take up roles on the vessel such as kitchen staff, shop workers and cleaners. The RMT union members accepted the new live aboard contract proposals at the start of the negotiations.
Commenting on this, Dr Allinson said: ‘RMT accepted the need for a live aboard vessel and has been focused on ensuring their members receive compensation for the reduction in their time at home.
‘Nautilus International, which represents the majority of officers on the vessel, has not so far accepted the necessity and need for the crew to live aboard the Manxman.’
Discussing the ballot for industrial action, Dr Allinson described how 30 officers voted in favour of strike action while 32 officers voted for action short of a strike.
The Treasury Minister also stated that about half of officers with the Steam Packet live in the island while the other half live in the UK, but it is not known how many of these officers are members of the Nautilus union.
Rounding out the topic of the ballot for strike action, Dr Allinson said: ‘The ballot has been carried out in a completely legal way and the members were well within their rights to do this. Following the ballot results, the company will continue active negotiations with all staff representatives to reach a mutually agreed settlement to the current dispute, and try to avoid any industrial action which could disrupt this vital lifeline for our island community.
‘The Steam Packet has made it quite clear that a live aboard policy is vital for its services, and the recent feeling was that we would reach an agreement with Nautilus.
‘Unfortunately, that did not happen.’