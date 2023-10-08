The Manxman has turned back to the Isle of Man due to a technical issue onboard.
Isle of Man Today reported earlier how the Steam Packet's flagship vessel had been travelling at reduced speeds as engineers investigated a problem with the ship's propulsion system during its outbound journey.
Today's (Sunday's) planned 2.15pm return sailing from Heysham to Douglas had initially been delayed by over an hour as a result of the issue.
However, that return journey has been cancelled altogether and the Manxman is now on its way back to the Isle of Man.
It is due to dock in Douglas later this afternoon.
In a statement released to Manx Radio during the outbound journey, the Isle of Man Steam Packet company said: 'The Manxman is currently travelling at reduced speed whilst the crew investigate a technical issue with the propulsion system'.