The flagship vessel came out of drydock this morning (Tuesday) following a series of inspections and maintenance.
The Ben-my-Chree has been running passenger services to and from Heysham since September 29 while the trials have taken place.
Arriving in Douglas on Thursday evening, the Manxman will resume normal service for the 8.45am Douglas to Heysham sailing on Friday, October 18.
The vessel entered a brief dry dock, a routine procedure for a new vessel, where it underwent a comprehensive inspection of all parts of the vessel, completing a number of warranty items including inspection of the underwater areas and bow thrusters.
Additionally, a permanent repair was conducted on damage sustained by the Manxman while docking at Heysham Port during high winds in August.
The Steam Packet Company said this essential process ensures the vessel remains in ‘peak operating condition, continuing to meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability’.
Manxman has now carried out mandatory berthing trials at the new Liverpool terminal in preparation for the upcoming winter service, with the first Manxman sailing to Liverpool set for November 9.