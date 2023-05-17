The Steam Packet's new ship the Manxman will be stopping in Hong Kong en route back to the island.
The trip halfway around the world will see the vessel spend approximately 23 days at sea, steam over 10,000 nautical miles and visit six or more ports before reaching Manx waters.
A Steam Packet statement said: 'The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company can confirm Manxman will be making a stop at Hong Kong in order to take on additional supplies.
'The vessel will also take on board additional fuel while in the anchorage.
'Manxman will continue the journey towards UK waters once these operations have been completed.'