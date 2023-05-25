Nonetheless, the Ballawhetstone kids really stepped up to the mark. Each team did eight races: they had to come in the first three in the heats for each race, to qualify to go into the finals which is where they got their points to add up to the overall score. One of the Ballawhetstone junior teams and one of the senior teams each came second overall in their respective age groups, a huge achievement that surprised even Stella and Zoe.