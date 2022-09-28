Stephanie and James marry

Stephanie Gaines and James Smith ()
Stephanie Gaines and James Smith married at Sandhole Oak Barn, Sandbach, Congleton, England.
Stephanie and James now live in Onchan, with their puppy, Pippin.
Stephanie is originally from Ramsey and now works at Hospice Isle of Man as a communications executive in marketing.
James is from Glen Vine and works as a senior operating technician at the incinerator, Braddan.
He has also raced in the Manx Grand Prix.
