Still time to order bin
Douglas Council is reminding residents there’s still time to order a 240-litre wheelie bin for the new domestic garden waste collections.
The fortnightly collections are set to begin at the end of the month and have been introduced to further develop environmental services in Douglas.
They will run in addition to existing kerbside recycling collections.
Items that can be included in the garden waste bin cover grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, bark, tree prunings, twigs and small branches, flowers, plants, weeds and bedding from herbivore pets, such as guinea pigs and rabbits.
The kerbside garden waste collection will operate between February and October each year and comes into operation on Tuesday, August 30.
The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will continue to provide skips for garden waste.
So far, about 2,200 residents have requested a bin and more than 1,200 of those have already been delivered.
According to the council, the work will be carried out be existing refuse vehicles and the cost to dispose of material at the composting facility will be approximately £35 per tonne.
The cost saved from not disposing of material at the Energy from Waste plant is £97 per tonne, with a net saving of £62.
Environmental Services Committee chair, Councillor Falk Horning, says the new initiative will have many benefits.
‘As a UNESCO biosphere partner, we want to strengthen our green credentials and encourage responsible waste management,’ he said.
‘The service changes will complement our existing kerbside recycling collection and making the right choice will be convenient.
‘The green bins will save people needing to take garden rubbish to the civic amenity site and the materials collected this way will be composted.
‘If you are an eligible household, please register for the new garden waste collection as soon as possible.
‘We do appreciate there will be a period of adjustment and we will strive to support any residents who have any queries or require further information.’
A full list of what can be recycled is available on Douglas Council’s website.
A timetable of collection days and advice on waste minimisation can be found.
People are also advised to check for updates on the council’s Facebook page.
Eligible residents can register for a bin today by contacting the council via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 696448.
There isn’t a deadline but Douglas Council recommends ordering soon as the collections beging next week.
