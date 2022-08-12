Still time to sign up for Coast to Coast walk
The Coast to Coast walk, for charity Sight Matters, is still open for participants.
Organisers Conister Bank is reminding the public that they can still take part.
Organisers have received many entries but the charity is hoping for more over the next few weeks in order to top last year’s fundraising record of just over £8,000, and raise funds for the charity.
The full distance walk will commence at 1.30pm, with check-in from 12pm at the NSC’s outdoor pitches reception.
The alternative shorter route will start at 3.30pm, with check-in from 2.45pm at the car park by St John’s School.
Debbie Thompson, volunteer coordinator and events organiser at Sight Matters, said: ‘Thanks to the support from Conister Bank for this year, we’re on track for another successful event.
‘We’re all really excited for the big day, as it is thoroughly rewarding seeing the community get involved for charity and most importantly, enjoy themselves.
‘There will be water stations along the way, and to congratulate any walkers who cross the finish line, we’ll be handing out certificates and 10% discount vouchers for The Cod and Castle and Peel Fisheries, as we know they may be peckish after all those steps.
‘The Heritage Trail is the perfect route as it gives participants beautiful countryside views, while the flat and gentle terrain will allow people of all ages and abilities to comfortably take part. If you haven’t yet signed up, please do so, and help us raise the most money yet.’
Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank, added: ‘It’s great to see so many entries for this year’s Coast to Coast, and with less than three weeks to go until the deadline, hopefully there will be plenty more entries yet to come.
‘Sight Matters provide a wide range of valuable services for the Island’s visually impaired community so every penny raised will be going towards such a worthy cause.’
For more information and to download a registration and sponsorship form, visit the Sight Matters Coast to Coast Walk website.
Hard copies are also available from the charity’s Corrin Court headquarters in Onchan or The VIP Store in Strand Street, Douglas.
The closing date for entries is August 31, and the entry fee is £10 for adults, and £5 for under 16s.
