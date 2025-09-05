It might have a new name - but for many it was always remain WH Smith.
The Strand Street store in Douglas is now operating under then new brand of TG Jones and it is very much business as usual.
It was announced in March that the high street arm of WH Smith has been sold to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in a £76m deal.
The sale was finalised in June, and over a period of 12 months, all the high street stores will rebrand as TG Jones over a period of 12 months.
WH Smith will continue to operate as a travel retailer in the Isle of Man, the UK and further afield - and so the outlets at the Sea Terminal and Ronaldsway airport will not be affected.
The WH Smith name has been a constant fixture on the high streets of the British Isles since the first shop opened on Little Grosvenor Street in London in 1792.
The deal with Modella includes 480 stores and 5,000 staff.
TG Jones has no historical significance and does not refer to a specific person.
Modella said the name carried the same ‘sense of family’ as WH Smith and reflected these stores being ‘at the heart of everyone's high street'.