The Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit has apologised for posting a controversial social media update during the storms overnight.
Storm Agnes hit the island's coastline and caused overtopping, as well as several trees falling down across the island.
Reacting to the call, the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit's post criticised it as a 'daft thing to do' - adding it 'definitely wasn't a 999 emergency' as 'no way would it have (blown over)'.
The post added that given the location of the caller, it would suggest they were having 'a skeet' at the elements.
It continued: 'We have plenty to do in weather like this without this unnecessary drama, a call to parents and hopefully an educational talking to.'
The post also included '#DarwinAward', which is a reference to comedic fantasy awards given out for acts of stupidity, and a graphic reading 'you couldn't make it up'.
But the post attracted over 100 comments with most criticising the force's reaction to the situation.
The post had been deleted by the force this morning and the Roads Policing Unit has now appologised.
In a fresh statement, the force described the original post as 'regrettably unacceptable' and that 'it should not have been posted'.
The statement added: 'These are clearly views of the individual making the comment but certainly do not represent the views of the Isle of Man Constabulary.
'The Constabulary wish to apologise to those involved in the matter and will be making contact directly today.
'Any member of the Public who feels that they are in danger or in need of help should be encouraged to ask for help.
'Over the years, the Isle of Man Constabulary have worked hard to try and build confidence with the public, in particular the work the Roads Policing Team carry out on a regular basis with young people around safer roads, safer drivers, ‘Drive Safe Live Long’ and the ‘Crucial Crew’.
'We sincerely hope that this regrettable post has not undone that hard work. Rest assured formal apologies will be made and the matter has been referred to our professional standards department for further investigation.'
The same account has received public backlash for its social media use before, notably for describing people involved in incidents during TT as 'herberts'.