Storm Amy is set to cause major disruptions to Steam Packet sailings this weekend, with a number of journeys either being cancelled or at risk.
The Manxman is set to depart Douglas on Friday morning (October 3) at the earlier time of 7:30am, but the return journey from Heysham back to the island has been cancelled due to the severe weather forecast.
All other Manxman sailings have also been cancelled up until the 1:45am overnight sailing from Heysham to Douglas, which is also at risk of cancellation.
A decision on this sailing is set to be made by 5pm on Saturday, October 4.
This means that the Manxman will be off island from Friday to Sunday.
All of Friday’s Manannan sailings are set to go ahead as usual, but all of Saturday’s Manannan trips have been cancelled – meaning that there will be no Steam Packet sailings at all on Saturday.
The Steam Packet schedule is set to get back on track on Sunday, with the first Manannan journey being the 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool.