Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a 26-hour yellow weather warning as the first named storm of the season approaches.
Gusts of up to 65mph are expected in exposed areas when Storm Amy reaches the island from Friday.
The warning is in place from 4pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday. It advises the public to ‘be aware’ of the risk of disruption.
Winds of 50-60mph are forecast more widely across the island, with the potential for travel problems, fallen trees and minor structural damage.
The Met Office said: ‘A deep area of low pressure (Storm Amy) will bring gale to severe gale force winds to the island. Gusts of 50-60mph are likely, and gusts of 65mph in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground are possible.
‘This will bring a risk of travel disruption and will also likely result in some fallen trees and minor structural damage. An area of heavy rain will move in from the west on Friday afternoon, bringing the risk of localised surface water flooding.’
Forecaster Colin Gartshore told Isle of Man Today the weather is likely to affect both sea and air travel.
He said: ‘It is likely to cause travel disruption and it is likely some ferry services will be cancelled. It could also affect flights as well.’
Even before the storm arrives, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has made schedule changes. Thursday’s sailing of the Manxman to Heysham will leave at 7.30am, half an hour earlier than planned, with the return sailing also leaving 30 minutes early at 1.15pm.
The company has not announced changes to later sailings but has advised passengers to check for updates.
The bad weather has been linked to the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, which have caused disruption in the United States and are also expected to affect Bermuda.
Mr Gartshore said conditions are expected to ease from Sunday, with milder weather into next week.