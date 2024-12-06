The Isle of Man’s Young Farmers group have braved the bad weather to take on the first night of its famed festive tractor run.
A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is now in force across the Isle of Man.
But that hasn’t stopped some of the island’s young farmers and others taking to their tractors for the opening night of the renowned charity event.
Held every year on the first weekend in December, the annual parade of tractors decked out in dazzling Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.
Fans turn out in their thousands to support the run, lining various points along the route to cheer the mean festive machines on.
Friday sees the farmers take on the ‘south route’ while tomorrow (Saturday) will see them take on the ‘main route’ weather permitting - more details on the routes and timings here.
Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes, and 2024 will be no exception.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers have confirmed that this year’s chosen charities will be The Children’s Centre Community Farm and The Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Participants on the run traditionally collect cash donations via buckets from spectators.