Storm Darragh has swept across the island this morning and has brought much disruption to the Isle of Man’s roads.
The DOI have been called out to over 50 incidents of fallen trees and blockages in all regions of the island.
With the storm picking up pace at roughly 4am, the DOI, Isle of Man Constabulary and Manx Utilities have been working hard now for a number of hours.
Currently, the following roads are affected as a result of the storm:
* Power lines down in the vicinity of Billow Mansion. MEA aware and attending.
* Tree blocking road Main Road, Glen Mona, Ramsey. DOI aware.
* A18 Mountain Road remains open but advice is that high sided vehicles avoid the Mountain Road.
* Tree down resting on power lines in the vicinity of Hope Terrace, St Johns. The main Foxdale Road is closed from The Hope Junction and Foxdale.
* Reports of a roof that has come off and in the road on Peel Road, Douglas, in the vicinity of Brown Bobby. Police on route.
* Officers reporting Harris fencing and debris causing potential danger on Snaefell Road, Willaston. Junction of Snaefell road with Kepple Road, junction of Snaefell Road with Connister Road and Snaefell Road with Barrule Road, Douglas, are closed. Police on scene at 5:55am trying to corden off area.
* Johnny Wattersons Road - tree completely blocking the road. DOI are on route. Police on scene and road closed from junction with Ballanard Road.
* Branches and debris all over the road in the vicinity of the Fairy Bridge. DOI aware. Road passable with care currently.
* Tree down Hope St Johns. Road blocked. DOI aware.
* Tree blocking the entire entrance to Snugborough trading estate. Police on scene.
* Tree down Harcroft Meadow, Douglas. Multi agency response.
* Reports of large Tree down Peel to Kirk Michael Coast Road (in vicinity of Switchback).
* Tree blocking the road on Ballamodha straight just above Phildrawn Road Junction. Road blocked.
* Tree down between Tynwald Mills and Poortown Road. Road blocked.
* Tree down Castletown Road, Port St Mary. Road passable with care.
* Tree down Pevril Road, Willaston. Fire service on scene.
* Harbour Road, Onchan - Shed has blown into a vehicle. Police on route to assess.
* Tree down between Crosby and Braaid cross roads. DOI aware.
* Tree down in the vicinity of EVF petrol Station, Laxey. Road passable with care.
* The entire Patrick Road is closed due to a tree. DOI cannot clear this tonight so the road will remain closed.
* Tree blocking North bound carriage way Crossag Road, in the vicinity to Black Hill.
* Coast road from Laxey to Ramsey impassable according to police.