Held every year on the first weekend in December, the annual parade of tractors decked out in stunning Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.
Fans turn out in their thousands to support the run, lining various points along the route to cheer the mean festive machines on.
Friday’s ‘southern’ run went ahead despite the bad weather but Saturday’s planned ‘main’ run was postponed for 24-hours due to Storm Darragh.
It will now take place on Sunday evening.
The Young Farmers have now issued a new route and timetable for the final run of the year.
Sunday’s timetable
- 5:25pm - Tynwald Hill.
- 5:30pm - Glen Helen.
- 6pm - Kirk Michael slow procession.
- 6:20pm - Ballaugh Bridge.
- 6:30pm - Sulby Village continuing to Ramsey.
- 7pm - Ramsey Parliament Street slow procession to Market Square. No stop.
- 7:30pm - Glen Mona.
- 8pm - Laxey Village.
- 8:30pm - Onchan Village continuing on the A2 to Douglas via Glencrutchery Road
- 9pm - Finish at the TT Grandstand.
A spokesperson for the Young Farmers said: ‘We’re gutted to postpone but the safety of our drivers and supporters is paramount.
‘Due to the change of day, we have had to make some small alterations to our route and timings.
‘Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to start in Peel but, you can catch us at the Tynwald Hill or the Glen Helen instead.’
This year’s runs will both raise money for the Children’s Centre Community Farm and The Great North Air Ambulance Service.