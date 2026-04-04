Storm Dave is expected to bring gale force winds to the Isle of Man on Saturday evening, with forecasters warning of the risk of severe gales in exposed areas.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning - meaning ‘be aware’ - which will be in place from 7pm on Saturday until 1am on Sunday.
In an updated forecast issued at 5.30am on Saturday, forecasters said strong southerly winds will gradually strengthen through the afternoon before reaching gale force across the island.
There is also the possibility of severe gales developing during the evening, with gusts widely expected to reach between 60 and 70mph and a small risk of gusts of up to 70 to 80mph in more exposed locations.
Forecaster Stephanie Clayton said the whole island would be affected by the storm, although the north could experience the strongest gusts due to the position of the weather system.
She said: ‘Storm Dave will bring severe gales across the island on Saturday evening, before steadily easing overnight.
‘Through Saturday afternoon, the strong southerly wind will gradually increase to gale force across the island before veering south-west and strengthening further into the evening.
‘The wind will gradually decrease and veer westerly from around midnight, becoming a fresh to strong westerly by Sunday morning.’
The Met Office said the situation will continue to be closely monitored and the warning will be updated if conditions change.
Travel disruption is possible, with ferry sailings and flights potentially affected by the strong winds.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster David Britton previously warned the weather conditions were likely to cause problems for transport links.
He said: ‘This will cause issues and boats will almost certainly not sail during that period, while there could also be issues with flights.’
Saturday is expected to begin largely fine before winds strengthen through the afternoon with occasional rain and highs of around 11C.
Conditions are forecast to improve on Sunday with highs of 9C and lighter winds, while Monday is expected to be more settled with temperatures reaching around 12C.