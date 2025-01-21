The Met Office has named the latest storm which comes after Storm Darragh in December which caused huge amounts of damage with hundreds of trees falling.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind in the UK for Friday and Saturday although Ronaldsway Met Office has yet to issue any warnings here.
However, the local forecast says that strong winds will arrive on Thursday turning to gales later with the Met Office stating there is a ‘risk of travel disruption later and a risk of heavy rain overnight’.
Friday will be even worse with storm force winds and gusts of up to 70mph. However, the heavy rain will clear throughout the day with bright, sunny spells later.
There will be strong winds at first on Saturday but they should die down.
Before then the weather will largely be rather dull with some drizzle on Tuesday with highs of 8C. It will be a similar story on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain and highs of 7C.
The Steam Packet website says all sailings are scheduled to go ahead as planned at the moment but that may well change in the coming days.