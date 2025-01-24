The Isle of Man Government has said the ‘major incident’ declared earlier today (Friday) because of Storm Eowyn is now over.
In a statement released just before 3.30pm, a government spokesperson said: ‘The earlier major incident has now been closed.
‘This was put in place due to the number of trees down, and the impact of this across arterial and access routes for emergency services.
‘Some road closures remain in place, and significant debris should be expected across the island. The message remains to only travel when necessary and to drive to the conditions if you do need to go out.
‘Our response teams continue to work tirelessly to keep arterial routes clear, please be mindful of these workers.’
More than 100 police incidents were logged during the earlier red weather event, and at some points over 30 roads closed or blocked at any one time.
Winds of 81mph were recorded at the airport, the highest in 20 years, with 94mph recorded at Castletown breakwater and 107mph recorded on Snaefell.
The weather warning has now been downgraded from red to amber with the Met Office forecast for severe gales till later this evening.