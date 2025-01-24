Storm Eowyn has brought strong winds to the Isle of Man.
The warning came into effect at 7am on Friday and will last until 2pm.
Roads shut:
Roads affected by downed trees updated 9.53am:
- Ballacoates Road, Douglas
- Ballig Bridge (Road Blocked)
- The Switchback (Completely Blocked)
- Main Road Greeba by Watsons (Road Blocked)
- Baldrine Hill (Road Blocked) Glen Maye (Road Blocked)
- East Foxdale Road, Eairy (Tree on Power Lines)
- A2 Rest & Be Thankful (Half of the Carriage Way Blocked
- Ballabrooie Way - (Telephone Wires Across The Road)
- Bernahara Road (Half of the Carriage Way Blocked)
- Ballamenagh Road (Blocking Road)
- Douglas Road, Ballasalla (Large Tree Overhanging Road)
- Glen Tramman, Ramsey (Completely Blocked)
- Ginger Hall (Half of the Carriage Way Blocked)
- Ballanard Road - Abbeylands Side (Half of the Carriage Way Blocked)
- Cronk Y Voddy Dip (Completely Blocked)
- Marine Drive/Port Soderick Junction (Road Partially Blocked)
- Old Castletown Road (Road Partially Blocked)
- Ballamodha, Solomon's Corner (Road Blocked)
- Clenagh Road, Subly (overhanging one carriage way)
- Archallagan (Road Blocked)
- Ballacollister Road (Creg Back Road)
- West Baldwin (Completely Blocked)
- Balladoole Farm, Fisher’s Hill (slates coming off)
- Henry Bloom Noble School (part of roof blowing off)
- Michael Street, Peel (due to bricks falling from building)
Any trees causing travel disruption should be reported to the Department of Infrastructure on 672000.
This list was last updated at 8.32am on Friday. We will continue to update this list throughout the day, as and when updates come in.