Manx Sport and Recreation has confirmed that all of its outdoor facilities will remain closed for the rest of today (Friday).
The effects of Storm Eowyn are being felt across the island in the wake of a rare red weather warning which was in place until 2pm on Friday afternoon.
A large number of buildings, shops and sites have been forced to close and MSR have now said that its outdoor facilities at the National Sports Centre will stay shut until Saturday.
In a post on social media, MSR said: ‘All MSR facilities will remain closed for the rest of today (Friday) and reopen tomorrow (Saturday).
‘For NSC outdoor and regional pitches, there will be an announcement at 10am tomorrow. All indoor sites will open as usual.
‘NSC swimming lessons are cancelled tonight and back on as usual tomorrow morning.
‘The admin team will contact any bookees who were due to be in today. Any further updates will be posted on the ‘NSC Isle of Man (official site)’ Facebook page.’
MANX YOUTH GAMES
With these closures in mind, Sporting Club Manx Youth Games organisers have also confirmed that all MYG sessions have been cancelled on Friday evening.
For more information on the Games, visit https://msr.gov.im/sdu/sporting-club-manx-youth-games/