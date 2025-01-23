Storm Eowyn is set to arrive in the Isle of Man during the early hours of Friday morning - bringing winds of up to 85mph with it.
A red weather warning - the highest classification issued by the Met Office - will kick in at 7am tomorrow and will last until 2pm.
The imminent arrival of the storm has forced the precautionary closure of many buildings, sites services and businesses.
Among those closed are:
- All primary and secondary schools and University College Isle of Man.
- The House of Manannan and Manx Museum, including the bridge between the latter and Chester Street car park.
- The National Sports Centre facilities will remain closed until at least 2pm.
- The eastern, southern, northern and western civic amenity sites.
- Curraghs Wildlife Park.
- Southern, Northern and Western swimming pools.
- Roundhouse Leisure Centre in Braddan.
- The airport will remain closed until 4pm.
- Plantations and glens closed until 6pm on Saturday.
- Isle of Man Bank branches.
- Barclays bank branches.
This is the list of closures we have so far. They will be updated as we learn more.
It’s also worth mentioning that Manx Care has cancelled most planned appointments ahead of the storm.