The high winds of Storm Gerrit have wreaked havoc with this evening and Thursday's Steam Packet sailings.
Wednesday evening's Manxman sailing to Heysham and the return journey from the Lancashire port in the early hours of Thursday morning have been cancelled.
In addition all of tomorrow's sailings up to the 7.45pm trip to Heysham have also been cancelled because of the weather. A decision on whether Thursday evening's crossing goes ahead will be made by 5.30pm.
Strong southwest winds will continue to affect the island around the next two high tides at 11.55pm tonight and 12.11pm tomorrow lunchtime.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway has warned this might lead to moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of debris in exposed areas a couple of hours either side of tide.
Areas most at risk include: Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade (including the northern section of the promenade parking), as well as Laxey and Ramsey Promenade.