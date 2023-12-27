The Department of Infrastructure has announced that the Mountain Road from Ramsey to the Bungalow is currently closed due to a land slip.
This section of the Mountain Road will be closed until the DoI 'can make an assessment' tomorrow (Thursday, December 28).
Large boulders have also appeared on the Tholt-y-Will road in Sulby, with the DoI advising to drive with extra caution until this can be cleared.
The Isle of Man Constabulary earlier announced that the entirety of the Mountain Road was closed due to 'extremely poor driving conditions' after a road traffic collision, but the rest of the road is now open.
The current weather, which was pre-empted by an amber weather warning on Tuesday (December 26) afternoon, has led to large amounts of standing water on roads and trees falling down across the island.
A spokesperson from the Constabulary said: 'With the current stormy conditions we have standing water at multiple places throughout the island and we are beginning to get reports of fallen trees.
'Please take care and drive appropriately to the conditions if you have to go out.'