Parts of the roof at the Brown Bobby petrol station in Douglas have fallen off as a result of Storm Isha.
This comes as a result of high winds, with tonight's storm set to see winds with a speed of 80mph on the island.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and have advised the public to avoid the area if possible.
In a statement written online, the fire service said: 'Fire crews are in attendance at the Brown Bobby petrol station on Peel Road, Douglas.
'The corrugated roof is delaminating in the wind.
'Please avoid the area as debris is coming off the roof into the roadway. Police are in the process of closing the road.'
This isn't the only incident that has occurred as a result of today's storm. A number of roads across the island have had to be closed as a result of fallen trees, while the Mountain Road is also closed.