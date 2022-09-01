Subscribe newsletter
Volunteer group Street Angels is looking for more people to help out.
The group, which was originally set up in 2010, was recently restarted in Peel by Tommy Harrison.
He said that despite many people thinking that ‘Street Angels’ groups deal only with taking drunk people somewhere safe, this is only ‘one per cent’ of what they do.
Mr Harrison said: ‘We do a little bit of everything really. You never know what’s gonna happen on a night out.’
Some of the services they have offered include providing mats to people lying down, giving hair bobbles to anyone needing to tie their hair back while being sick and handing out flip flops for those who have lost or taken off their shoes.
The volunteers, who go out in groups of three, have also performed CPR on a young person in crisis in the past while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Anyone who wishes to get involved in the group should ring Mr Harrison on 451831 for talk about what they can do and how to join Street Angels.
