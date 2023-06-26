A section of street lights in Port Erin will remain 'permanently on' while a fault with an underground power cable is dealt with.
Port Erin Commissioners said in a statement: 'Manx Utilities has reported an underground cable fault in the area of the upper promenade (opposite the new Royal Shore Apartments building) which is causing the streetlights to be permanently on.
'This is affecting streetlights on the upper promenade, and all areas north towards Bradda Head past Rowany golf course.
'Manx Utilities will be on site tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday to excavate and replace the suspected faulty cable.'