Year 11 students from secondary schools and pupils at University College Isle of Man (UCM) received their GCSE, IGCSE and other level 1 and 2 qualifications.
Alongside these qualifications many students received a result for a technical or vocational qualification (TVQ), where assessment is focused on the demonstration of employability skills and practical competencies.
The overall level 1 and 2 pass rate, which is IGCSE and GCSE grades A* to G, was 98%.
The level 2 pass rate, with grades from A*-C in IGCSE and GCSE, was 72%. Pass rates at the highest grades, A* to A, was 21%.
The percentages and figures provided by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) make it difficult to compare this year’s level 1 and 2 qualifications with previous years.
This is because the figures available on the DESC department plan for previous year’s results show percentages of students between A* to C who have gained five or more level 2 qualifications, however this year the data provided doesn’t confirm whether the 72% who were in that bracket gained five or more qualifications.
King William’s College’s overall pass rate, with grades from A* to C, was 87%.
The only private school on the island also had 37% of grades between A* and A.
The top performers at RGS this year were Ellie Johnston, receiving nine A*s, Leo Crowe with eight A*s and one A, and Amy Gelling with seven A*s and two As.
Ryan James Arthur Kelly studied drama, global French, art and textiles.
He said: ‘I’m very happy with my results. I got better than what I expected.
‘The hardest subject I found was probably drama as it put me out of my comfort zone a little bit.’
Ryan received a C grade in drama. He was delighted with it, and now plans to continue his studies in sixth form at RGS.
Hollie Thompson, Megan Simpson and Abie Devaney were happy with their results, and are continuing their studies at sixth form next year.
They said the general feeling between them all was ‘massive relief’.
Megan, who was celebrating her 16th birthday on results day, said: ‘I did an early maths grade in November to be able to do the higher maths paper and I got the highest grade in that, and I’ve found out today that I’ve got an A* in higher maths, so I’m really pleased with that!
‘I knuckled down and wanted to do really well. I don’t particularly enjoy it but I just wanted to feel the pride of being able to well in it.’
Hollie added: ‘We’re happy with the results we got. We were expecting higher but the grade boundaries have obviously gone up from Covid, so I think everyone was a bit shocked.
‘These ones were nicer, we passed and we got what we wanted and needed, but the expectations were slightly higher.’
Lucas Stennett opened up his results to see seven A*s, one A and one B.
He said: ‘Spanish was my hardest subject but I got an A*.
‘I’m pretty happy, I’m hoping to head back to sixth form. I don’t really know about the future, just going to keep my options open I guess.
‘I wish good luck to everyone else.’
Daisy Goodby studied global perspectives, practical cookery, history and drama, and she was really pleased with her results.
She said: ‘I actually found history to be the most difficult, even though it’s my favourite subject. It’s very intense and there’s a lot to remember.
‘I got a B in history though and I’m really happy with that.’
Daisy is planning to enrol in sixth form at RGS, and said that, although she’s unsure as to where or what she’d study, she likes the idea of going to university.
Joel Smith, deputy headteacher at RGS, said: ‘The students have done exceptionally well.
‘After the disruption in their learning over the past five years, to come out with the results they’ve achieved is a really remarkable achievement and we’re really proud of them all.’
When asked how much he thought the pandemic affected this particular year group, he said: ‘I think there’s a number of things really. The loss of face-to-face teaching time is one.
‘One of the things that’s impacted them quite heavily is the loss of social interaction with each other in school. So to come through that and still be able to perform well in internal examinations is massive.’
Mr Smith said that in comparison to previous results at RGS, this year group had been successful.
He said: ‘Nearly 80% of our results are within that A* to C bracket, and nearly 30% of our results are A* to A, so they’re very much in line, if not slightly above, where we were before Covid.
‘They’ve worked exceptionally hard.
‘They certainly needed some encouragement and that’s what our wonderful staff do on a day-to-day basis.
‘That’s what they get out of bed for, but the pupils themselves knew what they needed to do, have been supported by their families and we are hoping to see as many as possible come September for sixth form.’