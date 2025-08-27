An undergraduate student has been named the Most Enterprising Student at this year’s Step Programme Finale for a project with Isle of Man Railways.
Winona Reese Dalugdugan received the award for work on a Digital Track Analysis System, developed during an eight-week summer placement with the Snaefell Mountain Railway in Laxey.
The announcement was made at the Step Programme Finale held at Woodbourne House on Friday 22 August, where students presented their projects to an audience including politicians, government officials, local businesses and fellow participants.
Ms Dalugdugan said: ‘Winning this award is a real honour. The past eight weeks have been an incredible journey, and I’ve gained so much from working with Isle of Man Railways, specifically the Snaefell Mountain Railway in Laxey. My colleagues there have been really supportive, and it’s been a chance to grow both professionally and personally.
‘I’d absolutely encourage any students in their second or penultimate year at university to apply for the Step Programme. It’s a brilliant way to gain hands-on experience, build confidence, and make meaningful contributions to real-world projects.’
The runner-up award for Most Enterprising Student went to Jerry Yao for a project on transport system enhancements with Bus Vannin.
Other students also received recognition for their work. Aalish Watts, who worked with Port Erin Commissioners, was awarded Best Report, with James Callow of Utmost International named runner-up. Best Presentation went to Joshua Okanlowan at Utmost International, with Graihagh Kelsey of Locate Isle of Man taking the runner-up award. Judges’ commendations were awarded to Sarah Atcheson at Zedra, Oliver Hill at Utmost International and Charlie Callow-Moore at the Isle of Man Post Office.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK, who presented the awards, said: ‘Congratulations to all the students who took part in this year’s Step Programme. The final event was a fantastic celebration of their achievements and a testament to the talent and ambition of young people in the Isle of Man.
‘Supporting young people to explore career opportunities across the Island is a key goal for the Department and initiatives like the Step Programme are vital in helping students gain valuable work experience and discover rewarding career paths closer to home.’
The Step Programme connects undergraduates with local businesses and organisations for summer placements, with students assessed on their final presentations, written reports and host feedback. This year’s programme was sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man and featured projects in fields including artificial intelligence, computer science, policy research, data analysis and marketing.
Judges were Maebh Worthing, Customer Assessment Manager at Utmost International; Phoebe Lunt, Head of Marketing, PR and Communications at the Department for Enterprise; and Ruth Donnelly, Head of Corporate and Engagement Services at the Office of Clerk of Tynwald.
Applications for the 2026 Step Programme are now open. Students must be in their second year of a three-year degree or in their second or third year of a four-year degree to apply.
For more information on the Department’s STEP Programme, visit dfe.im/step.