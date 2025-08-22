An Isle of Man charity is launching the island’s first annual robotics competition later this year.
The Code Club has opened registrations for the competition, which will take place this autumn in parallel with the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) final on November 29.
Students aged 11 to 15 are invited to form teams of two students and one adult coach, and rise to the challenge of designing and programming a LEGO robot capable of completing a series of set tasks.
The competition is designed to reflect the innovation and excitement of the global WRO, with a local twist—and cash prizes for the top-performing teams.
A spokesperson for the charity added: ‘This competition isn’t just about building robots—it’s about building confidence, creativity, and collaboration in the next generation of tech talent.’
Those wishing to sign up from the competition can do so on August 30 and September 6.
Both sign-up sessions will take place at St Matthew’s Church Hall, Douglas, where interested students, parents, and coaches can meet the team, ask questions, and officially register. Registration is open during the normal weekly Code Club sessions between 4pm and 6pm.
Steve Wilson, Trustee of Code Club said: ‘No experience is necessary. Whether you're a total beginner or already into coding and robotics, this is a great opportunity to get involved in a fun, hands-on challenge - and potentially take home a prize.’
The Code Club will provide guidance and optional mentoring sessions in the run-up to the event, so all students - regardless of experience - can participate and learn valuable STEM skills in a supportive environment.
To learn more or register your interest, go online to http://codeclub.im/robotics2025 or email [email protected].