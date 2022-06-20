‘Study leave’ for some pupils as school struggles to cope with staff absences

Pupils in year 10 (aged 14 and 15) at Ballakermeen High School will have a day’s study leave tomorrow.

The school is struggling to cope as a large number of staff are absent with illness.

Head teacher Adrienne Burnett has written to parents about the situation.

She describes the level of staff absence as ‘unprecedented’. She says it has made it impossible to staff lessons.

Year 10 pupils begin their mock exams on Wednesday. So tomorrow they will all have ‘study leave’.