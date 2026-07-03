A new mural inspired by the Japanese woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa has been completed in Ramsey town centre.
The artwork, entitled Shining By The Sea, has been painted by local artist David Britton on the rear wall of the town's bowling alley near St Paul's Square.
It reimagines the famous wave scene in a Manx setting, with a Viking longship sailing through Ramsey Bay alongside landmarks including Queen's Pier, North Barrule, Albert Tower and the Three Legs of Mann.
The project was commissioned by Ramsey Town Commissioners and funded through the Department for Enterprise's Local Economy Fund. First proposed in summer 2024, work was completed after funding was secured and weather conditions allowed.
Ramsey Town Commissioners member Juan McGuinness, who first put forward the idea, said the wall had long stood out as an overlooked part of the town.
'This was a huge blank wall in an underappreciated part of the town and it always felt like a blank canvas waiting for a bit of character and imagination,' he said.
'I think local authorities should be willing to give talented local artists the opportunity to take on ambitious projects like this rather than always relying on people with an established track record elsewhere.'
Mr McGuinness said projects such as the mural would not solve every issue facing a town but could help create places where people enjoy spending time.
The mural is David's largest project to date.
He said: 'To go from smaller projects to this mammoth mural has been an absolute honour, and I hope it will be cherished by the people of Ramsey, the Isle of Man and visitors from further afield.
'One of the best parts of this project has been the people, both Ramsey residents and visitors on coach trips, who have stopped to chat about and compliment the artwork while it's been taking shape.'