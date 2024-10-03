In the latest Isle of Man Photography Society column, Antony Hamilton gives an account of the group’s recent visit to photograph Government House in Onchan...
The Society welcomed the unanimous election of President, Andrew Cairns, at the start of the new Season recently and then looked forward with eager anticipation as he began a gentle introduction to the 2024/25 Programme. Setting out the delights which have been carefully planned to entertain us throughout the Autumn, Winter and Spring months, Andrew mentioned a range of interesting topics which stimulated the interests of those present and enthused them in equal measure!
At the outset, Andrew spoke briefly about the previous week’s kind invitation by His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor, former Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB, DSO, MBE, Patron of the Society, and Lady Lorimer, to visit Government House to photograph both the lovely gardens and the inside of the Governor’s official residence, ‘Bemahague.’ Members were given a free rein by His Excellency to photograph the internal public areas, including the impressive Spencer Loch library in the snooker room, with bespoke shelving designed and made by local carpenter, Eric Cleator. Also notable during the visit had been a variety of military memories from Sir John’s past, very distinguished career, and the awards of which he is rightly proud. His Excellency and Lady Lorimer then kindly provided light refreshments and chatted in a relaxed fashion to members who, in return, expressed their grateful thanks for the opportunity the evening had presented.
Returning to the new Programme, Andrew provided an oversight of what lies in store for members this coming Winter, including the names of the guest speakers, some of the themes for the practical evenings, and touched on a few of the subjects for the presentations. He was at pains to stress that the Society was ‘not just about gathering once a fortnight on Wednesday evenings,’ because several outside visits and other photographic opportunities were being planned. So, the Winter promises to be enlightening for all those with a keen interest in photography, no matter what the age ranges and photographic abilities from beginners to advanced photographers. There really will be something for everyone. no matter what their previous experience, so this just ‘the starter’ to whet the appetite for members and guests alike! Sir John also expressed his desire to visit the Society at the time of the much-anticipated annual photographic competitions in April, 2025, so we shall look forward to making him most welcome at that time.
The next meeting of the Society will be held on Wednesday, Wed 9 Oct 2024 7:00pm at the St John Ambulance HQ, when there will be a presentation and tutorial to be given by photographer, Jason Kinrade.