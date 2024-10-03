Returning to the new Programme, Andrew provided an oversight of what lies in store for members this coming Winter, including the names of the guest speakers, some of the themes for the practical evenings, and touched on a few of the subjects for the presentations. He was at pains to stress that the Society was ‘not just about gathering once a fortnight on Wednesday evenings,’ because several outside visits and other photographic opportunities were being planned. So, the Winter promises to be enlightening for all those with a keen interest in photography, no matter what the age ranges and photographic abilities from beginners to advanced photographers. There really will be something for everyone. no matter what their previous experience, so this just ‘the starter’ to whet the appetite for members and guests alike! Sir John also expressed his desire to visit the Society at the time of the much-anticipated annual photographic competitions in April, 2025, so we shall look forward to making him most welcome at that time.