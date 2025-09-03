After a two-year break, one of the world’s biggest fast-food names is back on Manx soil – and it’s already causing a stir in Ramsey.
Subway officially reopened its doors on the island on Wednesday, September 3, with a new restaurant at Spar Garage, Parliament Square.
The comeback has been made possible thanks to Mannin Retail, part of the Heron and Brearley Group, which has partnered with Subway to relaunch the brand locally.
The Ramsey outlet has created 12 new jobs and will operate seven days a week – 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.
While the last Manx Subway sandwiches were rolled out inside supermarket cafés, this new iteration promises the full global experience: freshly made-to-order subs, wraps, salads, bowls – and even ‘loaded spuds’ for those who prefer their carbs baked rather than into bread.
Mannin Retail’s managing director, Vic van den Heever, said the return had been months in the making. ‘We’re delighted to bring Subway back to the Isle of Man,’ he said.
‘After two years without this popular choice, our partnership with Subway allows us to offer the island community the fresh, customisable and convenient food options we’ve all missed.
‘We’re also delighted to welcome 12 new staff to our team, led by our experienced Subway manager, Paula Beck.
‘I’d also like to thank Jonathan Kermode and Laura Sherwood in our senior team here at Mannin whose hard work has helped to make this partnership happen.’
Paula is no stranger to the role. She previously managed Subway operations on the island and now returns at the helm.
‘I'm really excited to be a part of bringing back the Subway experience to the island.
‘We've got a great team who are all local, and I'm looking forward to us welcoming our new customers and reconnecting with familiar faces who've missed having Subway here.
‘It feels wonderful to be back doing what I love in a community that's always supported us.’
The global sandwich giant, founded in Connecticut in 1965, now boasts nearly 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.
While the Isle of Man might seem like a small dot on that map, for many locals it fills a gap in the quick-bite market.
Its closure in 2023 coincided with the end of Shoprite’s run as an independent supermarket chain, before Tesco’s takeover swept through the island’s retail landscape.
When the news of Subway’s return was announced back in June, it was met with a mixed reaction from islanders on social media.
While many were welcoming of the added food choice in the north of the island, others raised concerns about the potential impact on existing local businesses that they say are already struggling.