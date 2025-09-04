Subway has returned to Ramsey, officially reopening its doors at Spar Garage, Parliament Square on Wednesday, September 3.
The global sandwich chain’s comeback has sparked a question on the minds of many locals: is this a welcome boost for the town, or could it take customers away from established cafés and independent sandwich shops?
For some, the arrival of Subway marks the end of a long wait since the chain’s Peel and Port Erin branches closed in 2023 following the demise of Shoprite.
The new outlet, launched by Mannin Retail, part of the Heron and Brearley Group, has created 12 new jobs and operates seven days a week.
Since opening, staff have been rushed off their feet, with queues spilling out the door as employees navigated the busy early days of running a new store.
Kathleen Reddish and Glyn McPharson, long-time locals, see the positives but also recognise the potential downside.
‘You think it’s a good thing because Ramsey’s obviously it’s quiet, it’s a ghost town,’ said Kathleen.
Glyn added: ‘I remember Looney’s (now closed) when my daughter was a baby… and now it’s gone. It’s sad times in Ramsey, isn’t it?
‘It’s such a shame to see so many shops closed.’
When asked whether Subway might take customers from other local businesses, they shrugged: ‘Perhaps…there’s a lot of cafés in Ramsey.
‘There isn’t enough clothes shops, no shoe shop either. We could do with a lot more.’
Others, like Michelle from Ramsey, were more straightforward in their support.
‘Anything that brings more people into Ramsey is a good thing,’ she said.
‘We’ve got such a good street with so many local shops, and it’s nice that Subway’s back. I think it will bring more footfall.
‘Cafés are mostly for older people, and Subway will appeal to younger people and workers on their breaks. Perfect.’
Michael Court, meanwhile, took a more cautious approach.
‘I don’t think Subway is anywhere near as good as Greggs,’ he said.
When asked if he’s happy with the new Subway, he said: ‘It depends what they’re like really. If they’re brilliant, they might take customers from local cafés, but we’ll see.’
He also highlighted the broader need for more diversity in Ramsey: ‘I walked through the high street, it’s not exactly the busiest at times.
‘There are plenty of gift shops and cafés, but apart from that, not a lot.’
Even younger residents see potential.
Kieran Hird and his friends, on lunch break from Ramsey Grammar School, welcomed the new option. ‘It’s quite good. It brings more customers to Ramsey.
‘People might go to Subway, but I assume they’ll stay loyal to the businesses they already know.’
Founded in Connecticut in 1965, Subway now boasts nearly 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.
