Success for Kermodes at Great Yorks

Kirree Kermode in the ring at the Great Yorkshire Show with Orrisdale Floki

It was a successful trip to the Great Yorkshire Show for the Kermode family where this fine Texel ram lamb scooped a third place.

Kirree Kermode, who was showing him, said: ‘He is Orrisdale Floki, born in March, a grandson of Mellor Vale Deja Vu who was Male Champion at last month’s Royal Highland show.

He is out of a homebred shearling ewe by Garngour Commander.

‘It was so good to be back in the show ring after two years away and we were absolutely delighted to come away third in a strong open ram lamb class .’

The Kermodes will once again be hosting the Southern District Agricultural Show on July 30 and 31, on their family farm at Orrisdale, but Floki won’t be among the livestock they will be showing there.