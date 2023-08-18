Highlighting the quality of Manx meat despite the problems at the meat plant, Isle of Man Meats has won two 3-star awards at this year’s Great Taste Awards, the highest accolade at these global awards where products from 109 countries were being judged.
Isle of Man Meats’ outstanding products were the Wing Rib of Beef and Rack of Lamb, and both will now go forward to be considered for the prestigious Golden Fork awards.
Judges praised the Rack of Lamb for being ‘a spectacular piece of meat’ and ‘a beautiful product’, while some ‘…declared this the best lamb they have ever tried’.
The Wing Rib of Beef was similarly lauded, with comments noting that the joint ‘immediately impressed the judges… a breathtaking rib of beef… [and] a fantastic example of well-reared beef with wonderful, lasting flavour.’
With 14,195 entries entered into this year’s awards, just 1.8% of products have achieved the illustrious and highly-coveted 3-star award.
Isle of Man Meats also picked up a further clutch of four 1-star and 2-star awards for products including their Antibiotic-Free Shoulder of Pork (2-star), Manx Loaghtan Shoulder (1-star), Thick Cut Ribeye Steak (1-star), and Antibiotic-Free Loin of Pork (1-star).
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in the culinary world.
Often referred to as ‘the Oscars of the food industry’, the Great Taste Awards celebrate taste above all else, without regard to branding or packaging. This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world.
Isle of Man Meats has consistently won a clutch of 1- and 2-star Great Taste Awards in previous years, receiving their first 3-star commendation in 2021 with a Rib of Beef.
However, this is the first time the company has walked away with a rare pairing of top prizes, and the first time it has won for Manx lamb — often regarded as a difficult product to perfect, with fierce competition from UK and elsewhere.
Kirree Kermode, procurement officer at Isle of Man Meats, said: ‘To win one 3-star Great Taste Award is a triumph. To win two is on another level. We’re always thrilled and delighted to see Manx food and drink attain recognition on the global stage, but this is a really special moment for us all at Isle of Man Meats and for our farming community who work so hard to raise and nurture truly world-class produce.
‘These awards are testament to Manx quality and an outstanding achievement for Manx agriculture.
‘Raised in the world’s only entire nation UNESCO Biosphere region, Manx meats benefit from our island’s clean air, nutrient-rich soil, and an environment brimming with biodiversity. These factors all come together to create produce that isn’t just delicious, but also a symbol of the Isle of Man’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.’