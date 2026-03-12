Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners have appointed Barry Kennedy as their new clerk, replacing Phil Gawne who is stepping down at the end of March.
Mr Kennedy currently serves as clerk to Santon and Jurby Parish Commissioners. He will relinquish the Jurby role when he takes up his new position in the south.
Speaking about the appointment, Mr Kennedy said he was looking forward to the role.
‘I am delighted to have been chosen to serve as clerk and responsible finance officer for the parish of Arbory and Rushen,’ he said.
‘Following in Phil Gawne’s footsteps will assure my dedication to continue his good work in supporting the chair and commissioners to the benefit of the parish and its inhabitants.’
Chair of Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners Kirrie Jenkins welcomed the appointment and said the board looked forward to working with him.
‘The commissioners are very pleased to welcome Barry Kennedy as our new clerk,’ she said.
‘Barry brings considerable experience in local government and we look forward to working with him to support the parish and its residents.’
Mr Kennedy replaces Phil Gawne, who is retiring after more than 25 years of public service to the southern communities.
Mr Gawne has been a prominent figure in Manx public life for decades, having previously served as a Rushen Parish Commissioner as well as an MHK and government minister before taking up the clerk’s role in 2017.
Reflecting on his decision to retire, he previously said it had been a ‘pleasure and a privilege’ to serve the people of Arbory and Rushen.
He added that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and focusing on his long-standing passion for the Manx language.