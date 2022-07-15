Sue is taking on 630-mile walk to raise funds for lifeboat charity

An intrepid woman from the island will be walking 630 miles from Somerset to Dorset from today (Tuesday).

Sue Furner will travel from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset along the South West Coast Path, the longest national trail in the UK.

The 63-year-old from Peel will complete the walk across two months, aiming to finish on September 19.

It will be in an effort to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, the charity that saves lives at sea.

Mrs Furner, who has lived in the Isle of Man for 24 years, was a marathon runner when she arrived from the Netherlands.

She took up long-distance walking in the island, taking part in the TT course walk, the End to End several times, and completing the full 85-mile Parish Walk twice.

In 2003, she walked 900 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 49 days with no rest days.

Mrs Furner also walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2015, which was 600 miles, and the Portuguese Camino in 2017, a length of 400 miles.

Other walks she’s completed include the Milford Track in New Zealand, UK Coast to Coast, UK Dales Way, Mont Blanc Circuit in the Alps, Mount Kilimanjaro and Machu Picchu in Peru, the latter with all five of her children.

Starting in Minehead her latest walk runs along the coastline of Exmoor, continuing along the coast of North Devon into Cornwall, goes across the mouth of the river Tamar and continues into Devon.

After running along the south coast of Devon it then follows the Dorset coastline before finally ending at Poole Harbour, the second biggest natural harbour in the world after Sydney.

Mrs Furner has already raised over £480 for the RNLI on her JustGiving.