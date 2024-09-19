Sulby Methodist Church is set to host a special service next week before it closes its doors for six-month long construction works.
The service, which will be the last one held in the current building before construction begins, will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 10.30am.
A spokesperson from the church said: ‘It will be a moment to reflect on the church’s history, celebrate the redevelopment and look ahead to the future.
‘After the service, while enjoying coffee and cake, there will be an opportunity to watch presentation on some of the joyful moments from our community’s past.’
Work on the redevelopment of the church is set to begin on Monday, October 14 and will incorporate a ‘modern, accessible space which continues to serve as a place of worship as well as a community hub’.
During the building work, the people of the church will worship with other local congregations at St Stephen’s Anglican Church and Ramsey Methodist United Reformed Church.