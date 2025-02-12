A main road connecting Douglas and Onchan will now remain closed for a further week.
Work by Manx Utilities on Summer Hill was only due to take five days but it will have closed for almost a month before the repairs are complete.
Manx Utilities sought an emergency road closure from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) between the promenade and Strathallan Road after identifying ‘a fault in the electrical supply system’.
The road was closed on January 27 and was due to reopen on January 31. However, difficulties in locating the fault means the road will not now reopen until February 21.
Providing an update, a spokesman for Manx Utilities said: ‘We continue to work on an electricity fault in the area of Summerhill. This fault was unfortunately transient and so has taken longer to locate than usual.
‘The team have now identified the issue and work is underway to fix the fault as well as undertaking a new network upgrade in the area. As a result the road closure has been extended to 21 February.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents and road users for their patience.’
The latest lengthy closure comes after motorists had to endure weeks of disruption last year as Isle of Man Energy carried out work on a gas main, with the route closed from late October until early December.
Previous work in the area last year had been prompted following reported smells of gas in the Lower Summerhill Glen area in early 2024.
The work involved replacing the older cast iron mains in the area with new polyethylene mains.
Motorists travelling to Onchan along the prom have had to divert up Port Jack and along Royal Avenue or towards Strathallan Road. Alternatively, they can carry on up to Harbour Road.