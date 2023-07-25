Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas is holding the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge this summer, themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.
‘Ready, set, read!’ encourages children aged four to 11 to join a superstar team and marvellous mascots. Participating in the Challenge with free materials available from HBN Library and online via the Challenge website, children will be encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active over the summer break.
Once signed up, the children will receive a collector poster and bookbag, and the fun can begin as children must read six library books of their choice during the school summer holidays, collecting special stickers and incentives along the way. All youngsters who complete the challenge will receive a certificate and medal.
Karen Napier, chief executive of the Reading Agency said: ‘We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, imagining, and staying active this summer.’
Sports and games themed workshops will be held every Wednesday morning from July 26 to August 23, between 10am and 11am costing £2. The workshops, in order, include ‘The joy of cycling’ with Andrew Roche and Becky Storrie; ‘Get sporty!’; ‘Get quizzical!’; ‘Table top teasers!’ And ‘I’m a physio, what’s your superpower?’ with Ruth Cooil.
There’ll also be opportunities to win fabulous prizes in a competition to design an Isle of Man sports kit and badge, a sports quiz, a character hunt around the library and for the best book reviews.
The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for their return to school. With the help of local libraries, it is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children.
In 2022, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 723,184 children and families across the UK, with 608,015 children taking part through their local library service, a 31% increase compared to 2021. The Challenge also drove 132,223 new children's library memberships which is 40% higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.
Borough librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘We are thrilled that this year’s Summer Reading Challenge has a sports theme, especially as the Isle of Man has done so well at the recent Island Games.’
Regeneration and Community Committee Chair, councillor Andrew Bentley, added: ‘The Summer Reading Challenge is always a really exciting time for our library where Jan and her team help inspire children and young people with all kinds of imaginative and creative activities.
‘We look forward to seeing young readers, new and old, delve into the wonderful world of books and discover new stories, characters and facts.’
Registration from the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge is now open.
To find out more about the Henry Bloom Noble Library visit douglaslibrary.im or find ‘HBNLibrary’ on Facebook.