The Family Library’s popular summer reading challenge launches today (Friday, July 19).
The library on Westmoreland Road in Douglas invites young readers and parents across the island to participate in this year’s 'Manx Mysteries' themed free summer reading challenge.
Children will read and review up to six books and explore magical local folklore, including stories about how the Manx cat lost its tail and a range of familiar creatures like the Moddey Dhoo, the Buggane, the Phynodderee, Ben Varrey and the Little People at the Fairy Bridge.
This year’s challenge, which is sponsored by audit, assurance and tax services specialists PwC, encourages participants to get outdoors and visit a number of places of Viking and Celtic history in the island.
The unique sites include Monk’s Bridge, Injebreck, Groudle Railway, Saddlestone, Jurby shipwreck, the Candlestick in Castletown and more.
Any family photos taken at the sites can be submitted to the ‘Manx Photo Booth’ in the Family Library.
Library manager Sue Jolly explained: ‘Our young members look forward to the summer reading challenge each year and we thoroughly enjoy seeing it come to life through their participation.
‘The challenge is open to members and non-members of the library. We are all excited to be exploring the theme of Manx Mysteries this year and we encourage families to register soon and join us for a summer of adventure and fun. Thank you to PwC Isle of Man for its continued generous support of the initiative.’
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility lead at PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘The Family Library’s summer reading challenge is a perfect summer activity, helping young people to continue reading over the summer and boosting literacy skills.
‘This is PwC Isle of Man’s eighth year as sponsor, with our financial support covering all associated costs of the challenge and ensuring the Family Library can offer the initiative free of charge to families across the island.’
To register and collect a participation pack, visit the Family Library at Noble’s Hall.
A celebration party for all participants who complete the challenge will be announced on the Library’s Facebook page later this summer.