Summer Sewing bee celebrates ‘designer boutique’ level talent
The final of the Ward Library Summer Sewing Bee took place on Saturday.
Contestants each had to collect a different challenge and had only seven days to complete their assignment.
They brought their creations into the Peel library each week, where judge and textiles graduate Molly Wade had the task of selecting a winner.
Gaege Caley was awarded first place based on her ‘technical merit and creativity’, according to librarian Gemma Quilliam.
Second place went to River Kelly Brown, who had the idea of holding the sewing bee at the library.
The third prize winner was Sam Kirwan, whom Gemma said ‘produced the most professional items that looked as though they belonged in a designer boutique’.
She also said: ‘The stories behind each piece were as interesting as the stories contained within the books in the library.
‘One sewer recycled material from a dress her mother had made decades before.
‘While another had to use her dad’s pulley and rope to hold up the metres of fabric that made up a gathered skirt.’
The first week contestants were asked to make a hat.
Week two coincided with the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games so an item of sportswear was required.
Week three was the bunting challenge and in week four sewers had to produce a cushion cover.
The final week fell over the bank holiday and entrants were allowed to submit an ‘own choice’ piece.
Molly provided feedback and awarded the prizes which were provided by Peel Town Commissioners.
The Ward Library is considering running a Winter Sewing Bee in January so call in on 843533 to register your interest.
